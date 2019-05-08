English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Running Repeats of Old Shows, Malayalam TV Station Owner Flees UAE Amid Huge Loss
Fingerprint door access control of staffers was deactivated in March while telephone lines were disconnected a month earlier.
Representative image of a viewer infront of a set top box.
Loading...
Dubai: The Indian owner of a Dubai-based Malayalam TV station has fled the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as he struggled to keep it afloat amid mounting losses, leaving unpaid employees in limbo, the media reported.
Launched around two years ago, Channel D had two live shows daily.
A senior staffer at Channel D told the Gulf News on Monday: "We were not paid for months but in the hope of a turnaround, the dozen-odd staffers lumbered on. Nobody expected the end to come so soon."
The TV station's office remains shut but the channel is still on air.
"They are running repeats of old shows. But even that is likely to stop when their contract with Etisalat expires this month end," he said.
A cameraman, who claims the company owes him seven months salary, said he was repeatedly assured that their dues would be settled.
Fingerprint door access control of staffers was deactivated in March while telephone lines were disconnected a month earlier.
"These were obvious red flags but we didn't suspect anything amiss because we trusted the owner," said another employee.
The channel also had a unit in Kochi, Kerala, but that too has been reportedly shut down.
Launched around two years ago, Channel D had two live shows daily.
A senior staffer at Channel D told the Gulf News on Monday: "We were not paid for months but in the hope of a turnaround, the dozen-odd staffers lumbered on. Nobody expected the end to come so soon."
The TV station's office remains shut but the channel is still on air.
"They are running repeats of old shows. But even that is likely to stop when their contract with Etisalat expires this month end," he said.
A cameraman, who claims the company owes him seven months salary, said he was repeatedly assured that their dues would be settled.
Fingerprint door access control of staffers was deactivated in March while telephone lines were disconnected a month earlier.
"These were obvious red flags but we didn't suspect anything amiss because we trusted the owner," said another employee.
The channel also had a unit in Kochi, Kerala, but that too has been reportedly shut down.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- Ishan Khatter Calls Deepika Padukone Star Wars' Chewbacca In a Hilarious Comment
- Just Because I’m Doing Action Films Doesn’t Mean I'm Urging People to Go and Kill: Tiger Shroff
- When Lilly Singh Tracked Down All of Met Gala Just to Hug Deepika Padukone
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results