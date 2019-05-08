Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Running Repeats of Old Shows, Malayalam TV Station Owner Flees UAE Amid Huge Loss

Fingerprint door access control of staffers was deactivated in March while telephone lines were disconnected a month earlier.

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Running Repeats of Old Shows, Malayalam TV Station Owner Flees UAE Amid Huge Loss
Representative image of a viewer infront of a set top box.
Loading...
Dubai: The Indian owner of a Dubai-based Malayalam TV station has fled the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as he struggled to keep it afloat amid mounting losses, leaving unpaid employees in limbo, the media reported.

Launched around two years ago, Channel D had two live shows daily.

A senior staffer at Channel D told the Gulf News on Monday: "We were not paid for months but in the hope of a turnaround, the dozen-odd staffers lumbered on. Nobody expected the end to come so soon."

The TV station's office remains shut but the channel is still on air.

"They are running repeats of old shows. But even that is likely to stop when their contract with Etisalat expires this month end," he said.

A cameraman, who claims the company owes him seven months salary, said he was repeatedly assured that their dues would be settled.

Fingerprint door access control of staffers was deactivated in March while telephone lines were disconnected a month earlier.

"These were obvious red flags but we didn't suspect anything amiss because we trusted the owner," said another employee.

The channel also had a unit in Kochi, Kerala, but that too has been reportedly shut down.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram