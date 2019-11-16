Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Runway Incursion at Chennai Airport: DGCA Suspends Two IndiGo Pilots for Three Months

The pilots were issued show cause notices by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 25 and were asked to send their replies within 15 days.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Runway Incursion at Chennai Airport: DGCA Suspends Two IndiGo Pilots for Three Months
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two pilots of IndiGo airline for not heeding the instructions of Air Traffic Controller which caused a runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on July 14, an official said on Saturday.

"Capt. Elitom Tadeu Soos, pilot-in-command, and Capt. Aniket Sunil Joshi, first officer - who were planning to take off their A320 plane for Ahmedabad airport - did not adhere to the instructions by SMC (Surface Movement Control) Controller to hold at holding point 'A' at RWY30 at Chennai airport," the official said.

"They did not pay heed to the holding instructions and moved toward RWY25, which resulted in runway incursion incident. This jeopardised the safety of the aircraft and the passengers," the official added.

Moreover, after SMC Controller changed the frequency to "Tower Frequency", the pilots failed to contact at this frequency, the official said.

The pilots were issued show cause notices by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 25 and were asked to send their replies within 15 days.

In their replies, both the pilots accepted their lapse that they crossed the holding point, the official said.

Therefore, the DGCA on Friday suspended the licences of both the pilots for a period of three months, the official added.

This period of three months would be calculated from November 15.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram