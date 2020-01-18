Take the pledge to vote

Runway Repair at Indore Airport Forces Air India to Cancel Dubai Flight for Three Months: Source

Air India, however, said it is taking 'necessary steps' to ensure the flight continues to operate as per its schedule. The carrier operates from Indore a daily non-stop service to Dubai and back.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Runway Repair at Indore Airport Forces Air India to Cancel Dubai Flight for Three Months: Source
Indore: Runway repair work at the AAI-managed Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International airport has forced the flag carrier Air India to cancel its Dubai flight from the city for three months, starting February 1, a source said on Saturday.

The airline, however, said it is taking "necessary steps" to ensure the flight continues to operate as per its schedule. The national carrier operates from Indore a daily non-stop service to Dubai and back.

In a statement on Saturday, Air India chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said the airline is in "consultation" with Airports Authority of India on this issue.

"Due to runway repair work at Indore airport, Air India's Dubai-Indore flight is getting affected," Lohani said.

"The airline (is) in consultation with airports Authority of India (on this issue) and is taking necessary steps to ensure the continuance of this flight," he added.

According to a source, the national carrier has been forced to cancel its Dubai-Indore and connecting Indore-Delhi flight for three months, starting February 1 due to the runway repair work.

However, since the repair work is to be carried out during the night time, the Indore-Dubai flight, which departs in day time, will continue to operate as per schedule, he said.

The source said Air India has also offered as an option to the Indore-bound passenger to book on its Delhi or Mumbai flights from Dubai, from where it will fly them to their destination on its domestic network.

"We have been informed by Indore airport authorities that they are trying to give special permission to Air India to operate Dubai-Indore flight. if we get the permission, the flight will be reinstated," the source added.

