Runway Repair at Indore Airport Forces Air India to Cancel Dubai Flight for Three Months: Source
Air India, however, said it is taking 'necessary steps' to ensure the flight continues to operate as per its schedule. The carrier operates from Indore a daily non-stop service to Dubai and back.
Representative image.
Indore: Runway repair work at the AAI-managed Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International airport has forced the flag carrier Air India to cancel its Dubai flight from the city for three months, starting February 1, a source said on Saturday.
The airline, however, said it is taking "necessary steps" to ensure the flight continues to operate as per its schedule. The national carrier operates from Indore a daily non-stop service to Dubai and back.
In a statement on Saturday, Air India chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said the airline is in "consultation" with Airports Authority of India on this issue.
"Due to runway repair work at Indore airport, Air India's Dubai-Indore flight is getting affected," Lohani said.
"The airline (is) in consultation with airports Authority of India (on this issue) and is taking necessary steps to ensure the continuance of this flight," he added.
According to a source, the national carrier has been forced to cancel its Dubai-Indore and connecting Indore-Delhi flight for three months, starting February 1 due to the runway repair work.
However, since the repair work is to be carried out during the night time, the Indore-Dubai flight, which departs in day time, will continue to operate as per schedule, he said.
The source said Air India has also offered as an option to the Indore-bound passenger to book on its Delhi or Mumbai flights from Dubai, from where it will fly them to their destination on its domestic network.
"We have been informed by Indore airport authorities that they are trying to give special permission to Air India to operate Dubai-Indore flight. if we get the permission, the flight will be reinstated," the source added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kai Po Che? Kite Strings in Gujarat Have Killed Over 150 Birds
- 'You Have Not Seen the Last of Us,' Says Greta Thunberg Ahead of World Economic Forum
- 1917 Movie Review: Sam Mendes' Oscar-nominated Tale is a War Classic
- Cat Fight: UK Couple Wins Rs 18 Lakh Court Case to Stop Neighbour from Feeding Pet Feline
- Hockey India Contributes 25,000 US Dollars for Australian Bushfire Victims