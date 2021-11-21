Runways a New Home for Jackals? Maharashtra's Chipi Airport Sees Flight Delays Due to Straying Animals

A unique problem has gripped the newly opened Chipi Airport in Sindhudurg after 25 to 30 golden jackals were found straying on to its runway.

The problem came to the fore when three packs of 25 to 30 golden jackals were spotted inside the airport perimeter causing a delay in the landing of a flight from Mumbai.

Pilots have been reporting jackals on or near the runway of the airport, which runs three daily flights to and from Mumbai, the Indian Express noted.

The area though not a recorded forest land but due to the presence of heavy grasslands has started attracting golden jackals who live in grasslands, scrublands, open/barren lands, and ravines, noted Ben Clement, chief conservator of forests.

Presently, in a bid to rid the runways of the jackals, local forest offices and airport authorities are seeking permission to capture and translocate the animals to a new habitat. Among other ways, the forest department has also suggested that the airport authorities periodically clear shrub and grass that attract the jackals.

“These are small animals, thus tranquilizing would be risky. Instead, we are in the process of seeking permission to trap these animals to release them into the grassland areas within the district,” said Clement was quoted telling the Indian Express.

Apart from Chipi, the frequenting of jackals on runways has previously been reported from Kolkata and Assam airports as well. As per reports, the straying of these animals to the Kolkata airport runway and taxi track is a usual occurrence amid rain, when their burrows get flooded, forcing them out.

Golden jackals are mostly found inhabiting protected areas, semi-urban and rural landscapes and often venture into human habitations at night to feed at garbage dumps or scavenge on livestock carcasses.

