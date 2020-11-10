Rupauli Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

. Rupauli (रूपौली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Purnia district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purnia. Rupauli is part of 12. Purnia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.08%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,04,717 eligible electors, of which 1,57,895 were male, 1,46,587 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,93,303 eligible electors, of which 1,52,294 were male, 1,40,996 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,076 eligible electors, of which 1,25,166 were male, 1,12,910 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rupauli in 2015 was 110. In 2010, there were 55.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Bima Bharti of JDU won in this seat by defeating Prem Prakash Mandal of BJP by a margin of 9,672 votes which was 5.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 28.13% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Bima Bharti of JDU won in this seat defeating of LJP by a margin of 37,716 votes which was 27.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 46.63% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 60. Rupauli Assembly segment of Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Santosh Kumar won the Purnia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Purnia Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 20 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Rupauli are: Bima Bharti (JDU), Brajnandan Poddar (BSP), Vikash Chandra Mandal (CPI), Shankar Singh (LJP), Usha Devi (BLRP), Md. Quamruz Zaman (RSMJP), Deepak Kumar Sharma (JAP), Ruby Kumari (VSP), Virendra Kumar (JP S), Sikandar Singh (RJSBP), Abhay Singh (IND), Kaladhar Prasad Mandal (IND), Nilam Devi (IND), Premparkash Mandal (IND), Manoj Kumar Bharti (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.5%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.78%, while it was 58.51% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 306 polling stations in 60. Rupauli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 277. In 2010 there were 242 polling stations.

Extent:

60. Rupauli constituency comprises of the following areas of Purnia district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bhawanipur and Rupauli; Gram Panchayats Aurlaha, Bhatsara, Laxmipur, Nathpur, Patraha, Arbanna Chakla, Thari and Basudeopur of Barhara Kothi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Purnia.

Rupauli seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Rupauli is 502.61 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rupauli is: 25°35'46.0"N 87°07'56.3"E.

