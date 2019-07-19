Rupee Rises 23 Paise to 68.74 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Forex traders said rupee along with most Asian currencies were trading in the positive territory following dovish comments from both New York Fed President John Williams and Vice Chair Richard Clarida.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 68.74 against the US dollar in early trade Friday, as market participants pinned their hopes on aggressive interest cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.
Forex traders said rupee along with most Asian currencies were trading in the positive territory following dovish comments from both New York Fed President John Williams and Vice Chair Richard Clarida.
The rupee opened strong at 68.78 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 68.74 per dollar, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 68.97 against the US dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 96.81.
Traders said foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.
Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 1,404.86 crore on a net basis Thursday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 221.24 points, or 0.57 per cent down to quote at 38,706.82 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,529.00 , down 67.90 points, or 0.59 per cent.
Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 63.18 per barrel higher by 2.02 per cent.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s
- Woman Drops Airpod On Subway Tracks, Uses Most 'Jugaad' Method to Rescue It
- 'The Dish' That Covered the Apollo 11 Moonwalk, is Still Beaming 50 Years Later
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300