Rupee Slips 15 Paise to Settle at 82.48 Against US Dollar

The rupee declined by 15 paise to close at 82.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as a stronger greenback in the overseas markets weighed on the local unit. However, a positive trend in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows capped the rupee’s loss, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 82.39 and witnessed a high of 82.29 and a low of 82.49. It finally settled at 82.48 against the American currency, registering 15 paise loss over its previous close.

In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee jumped 48 paise to close at 82.33 against the dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.25 per cent to 110.86.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.91 per cent to USD 96.08 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 203.01 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 59,959.85, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 49.85 points or 0.28 per cent to 17,786.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 2,818.40 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

