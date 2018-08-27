English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Strengthens 20 Paise Against US Dollar
Currency traders said weakness in the dollar against major global currencies overseas after comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman in support of a gradual approach to raising rates, supported the rupee.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 20 paise to 69.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday,on increased selling of the US currency by exporters amid a higher opening of the domestic equity market.
Currency traders said weakness in the dollar against major global currencies overseas after comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman in support of a gradual approach to raising rates, supported the rupee.
On Friday, the rupee recovered to end higher by 20 paise at 69.91 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex increased by 259.42 points, or 0.67 per cent, to trade at a new lifetime high of 38,511.22, while the NSE Nifty was up 76.20 points, or 0.66 per cent, at a new peak of 11,633.30 in opening trade.
Also Watch
Currency traders said weakness in the dollar against major global currencies overseas after comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman in support of a gradual approach to raising rates, supported the rupee.
On Friday, the rupee recovered to end higher by 20 paise at 69.91 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex increased by 259.42 points, or 0.67 per cent, to trade at a new lifetime high of 38,511.22, while the NSE Nifty was up 76.20 points, or 0.66 per cent, at a new peak of 11,633.30 in opening trade.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jaaved Jaaferi, Salman Khan and Rs 12 Crore Take On Twitter and Its Trolls
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
- Taimur Ali Khan Celebrating Rakshabandhan with Sisters Sara, Inaaya and Samaira are Too Cute to Miss; See Pictures
- T-Mobile Data Leak Exposes 2 Million Customers Data
- Was Told I'm Not a Cow: Lisa Haydon On Getting Trolled For Sharing Breastfeeding Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...