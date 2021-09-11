'...Just as the 2nd Plane Struck': Omar Abdullah, then MoS External Affairs, Recalls 9/11

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Omar Abdullah was in London when Al-Qaeda terrorists attacked the Twin Towers in New York on September 9, twenty years ago. Abdullah, then MoS External Affairs, was at the High Commission’s informal lunch at Quilon with some senior journalists. One by one their phones went off and they excused themselves, the leader recalls.

“I was in London, on my way to Tajikistan as MoS(External Affairs). The High Commission had organised an informal lunch at Quilon with some senior journalists. One by one their phones went off & they excused themselves. I rushed up to my room just as the 2nd plane struck," he tweeted.

At The World Trade Center site, often referred to as “Ground Zero", some 2,753 people, from all over the world, were killed in the initial explosions, jumped to their deaths, or simply vanished in the inferno of the collapsing towers.

At the Pentagon, an airliner tore a fiery hole in the side of the superpower’s military nerve center, killing 184 people in the plane and on the ground.

And in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the third wave of hijackers crashed into a field after passengers fought back, sending United 93 down before reaching its intended target — likely the US Capitol building in Washington.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here