Russia-bound Aircraft With 345 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi's IGI Airport
Photo for representation.
New Delhi: A Russia-bound aircraft from Vietnam with 345 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at the T-3 terminal of the IGI airport here, after suffering an engine failure, a DIAL spokesperson said.
All the passengers are safe and all standard operating procedures were put into action during the emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 6:10 pm, he said.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
