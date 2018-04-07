Russia-bound Aircraft With 345 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi's IGI Airport

A Russia-bound aircraft from Vietnam with 345 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at the T-3 terminal of the IGI airport here, after suffering an engine failure, a DIAL spokesperson said.All the passengers are safe and all standard operating procedures were put into action during the emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 6:10 pm, he said.The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said the non-scheduled flight, numbered RL-772, was going from Phu-Quoe in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg Russia.More details are awaited.