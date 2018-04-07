GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Russia-bound Aircraft With 345 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi's IGI Airport

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said the non-scheduled flight, numbered RL-772, was going from Phu-Quoe in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg Russia.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Russia-bound Aircraft With 345 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi's IGI Airport
Photo for representation.
New Delhi: A Russia-bound aircraft from Vietnam with 345 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at the T-3 terminal of the IGI airport here, after suffering an engine failure, a DIAL spokesperson said.

All the passengers are safe and all standard operating procedures were put into action during the emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 6:10 pm, he said.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said the non-scheduled flight, numbered RL-772, was going from Phu-Quoe in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg Russia.

More details are awaited.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You