Russia Detains ISIS Suicide Bomber Planning Attack on Indian Leader: Reports

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that its officers have detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India’s leadership elite, a report in Russia news agency Sputnik said.

“Russia’s FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India,” the authority said in a statement.

The detained ISIS bomber was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.

The central government has notified Islamic State (IS) and all its manifestations as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to Union Home ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.

More details to be added to this story.

