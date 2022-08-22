Russia Detains Suicide Bomber: Funds for Terror Attack Had Reached Kashmir Unit of ISIS, Say Sources | Exclusive

The suicide bomber from the Islamic State (IS), also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), held in Russia had a well-coordinated plan to attack a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18. Indian agencies had received hints about the plan, said sources, adding that the funds for the attack had also reached IS Kashmir.

On July 27, a foreign anti-terror agency informed India about a bomber arrested in Russia. The agency said that two suicide bombers, from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, were ready for the terrorist attack in India, said sources.

According to the shared inputs, these men were from the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) and were to come to India.

ISKP attacks in India are always major, involving a hotel, airport or some other crowded place, and are carried out with the help of local network, said sources.

THE TARGET

However, according to sources, it is difficult to say who the target was. Agencies will know more once they have get access to the data and forensics of these people.

According to sources, IS suicide attacks are mainly for optics. This time, however, their sleeper cell was also active in India or they were in touch with some third country operatives, said sources.

Right-wing leaders have been on the radar of Islamic groups, said sources.

THE ISKP THREAT

News18 had earlier reported how the security agencies were concerned about the threats from ISKP and other networks.

The 48 IS sympathisers held after raids across seven states on July 30, the agency source had said, were creating content for the Voice of Hind and other ISKP-related groups.

ALSO READ | Kabul Airport Blasts: Who are ISIS-K, ‘Sworn Enemy’ of Taliban that Claimed Responsibility for Attack

After the recent insult of the Prophet, it was found that these groups were planning “something big in India”, said the source.

“They were instigating Indian Muslims and Muslim community across the globe. Hence, this major crackdown was planned. They have confessed to their links to Damodi and Voice of Hind,” said the source.

News18 had on July 14 reported that the ISKP terror group has Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover of the latest edition of its mouthpiece. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State mainly operates in Afghanistan. ‘Khorasan’ refers to a historical region covering parts of modern-day Afghanistan and Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | How Islamic State-Khorasan Province Is Spreading Propaganda against Hinduism And PM Modi

Earlier, the publication was mainly Khorasan-centric, but has suddenly started to cover topics connected to India as well, said the sources. Top intelligence sources said that the ISKP had also asked its cadres to attack Hindu-centric parties. The cover of the magazine, Voice of Khorasan, had also said that India is “between pain and hope”.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here