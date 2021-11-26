Russia, India, China Should Promote Multilateralism, Democracy in International Relations: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said Russia, India and China (RIC) should promote true multilateralism, democratisation of international relations, combat the COVID-19 pandemic and boost global economic recovery. "China will work with India, Russia, and act in the spirit of openness, solidarity, trust and cooperation," Wang said in his opening address to the virtual meeting of the RIC Foreign Ministers meeting, which was presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

As major countries, the three nations should shoulder responsibilities, exercise a pioneering role, send a positive message to the world of practising true multilateralism, promoting democracy of international relations, combating the pandemic, boosting economic recovery and upholding world peace and stability, he said. In this fluid and complex world China, Russia and India can and will contribute our solutions and our strengths to the world, he said.

In the face of the unprecedented changes in the past century, the choice of our three countries bears not only on our respective interests but also the way forward for the entire humanity, he said. Referring to the recent plenary meeting of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), Wang said the historic resolution adopted at the meeting made it clear that the party will remain broad-minded and take a global perspective to humanity's future.

The CPC will keep in mind the overriding trend of humanity's development when approaching and handling China's external relations, Wang said. He said China, Russia and India, as major countries with global influence and the most representative emerging market economies, share common interests and similar positions in promoting world peace, stability and development, and shoulder important missions and responsibilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.