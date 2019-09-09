Russia to Deliver S-400 Missiles to India Within 18-19 Months, Says Deputy PM Yuri Borisov
India signed an agreement with Russia during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi last October to procure a batch of the S-400 missile defence systems at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore.
Russian S-400 Triumph medium-range during the Victory Day parade in Moscow. (File Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Russia is likely to deliver the S-400 air defence missile systems to India in strict accordance with the schedule, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has assured.
"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Yuri Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1.
In August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.
India signed an agreement with Russia during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi last October to procure a batch of the S-400 missile defence systems at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore.
India wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km-long Sino-India border.
The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Confirms Dating Tania Shroff
- US Open: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev to Face Off in Men's Singles Final
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Your Android Phone Could be Hacked by a Single Text Message