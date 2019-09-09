Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Russia to Deliver S-400 Missiles to India Within 18-19 Months, Says Deputy PM Yuri Borisov

India signed an agreement with Russia during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi last October to procure a batch of the S-400 missile defence systems at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Russia to Deliver S-400 Missiles to India Within 18-19 Months, Says Deputy PM Yuri Borisov
Russian S-400 Triumph medium-range during the Victory Day parade in Moscow. (File Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Russia is likely to deliver the S-400 air defence missile systems to India in strict accordance with the schedule, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has assured.

"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Yuri Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1.

In August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.

India signed an agreement with Russia during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi last October to procure a batch of the S-400 missile defence systems at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

India wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km-long Sino-India border.

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram