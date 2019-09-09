Russia to Deliver S-400 Missiles to India Within 18-19 Months, Says Deputy PM Yuri Borisov

New Delhi: Russia is likely to deliver the S-400 air defence missile systems to India in strict accordance with the schedule, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has assured.

"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Yuri Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1.

In August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.

India signed an agreement with Russia during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi last October to procure a batch of the S-400 missile defence systems at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

India wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km-long Sino-India border.

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.

