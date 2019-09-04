Take the pledge to vote

Russia to Launch Special Stamp to Commemorate Mahatma Gandhi, Says Indian Envoy

Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit during which he will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region of Vlodivostok.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Russia to Launch Special Stamp to Commemorate Mahatma Gandhi, Says Indian Envoy
Image for representation. (Image: Getty Images)
Vladivostok: Russia will launch a special stamp to commemorate the150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Ambassador to Moscow DB Venkatesh Varma said here on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after the summit-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Varma said India was grateful to Russia for the honour given to father of the nation (India) Mahatma Gandhi.

"On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Russian Government has taken a decision to issue a special commemorative stamp.... President Putin has already made a reference to it during the press conference in his remarks. We are grateful to Russia for this honour to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary," he said.

Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit during which he will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region. The announcement on the postal stamp came a day after Prime Minister Modi made a reference about the stamp and an App to popularise Yoga.

"As a part of efforts to boost cultural cooperation, a special stamp to commemorate Gandhi Ji's 150th Jayanti would be released. An innovative App to popularise Yoga would also be inaugurated. I hope more Russian sisters and brothers make Yoga an integral part of their routine," he said in a tweet.

