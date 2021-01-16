News18 Logo

Russia to Reopen Air Travel with India, 4 Other Countries after Months of Suspension

For representation: A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries luggage at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi. (Reuters)

statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.

Russian authorities said on Saturday that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic, would restart from Jan 27, after certain epidemiological criteria were met.

A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.


