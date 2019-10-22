Russia to Welcome PM Modi for 75th Anniversary Event of Great Patriotic War Victory Against Germany
Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin was addressing a gathering at a panel discussion here titled 'Modi 2.0: Diplomacy for a New India'.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the joint press statements, at Vladivostok, in Russia on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Russia is looking forward to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow in May to attend the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over fascist Germany in the Great Patriotic War, a senior Russian diplomat said on Tuesday.
He said the anniversary event will take place in Moscow's iconic Red Square and the prime minister has accepted the invitation.
"We are looking forward to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow to attend the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow's Red Square dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War over fascist Germany, which was the major contribution to end of WWII," Babushkin said.
Great Patriotic War is a term used to describe the conflict during the period from June 1941 to May 9, 1945 between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany and its allies.
