Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: NATO's 'Urgent Meet' as UN Worries Over 'Perversion of Peacekeepers'; Blasts Near Shchastya, Luhansk

Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called out the “perversion of the concept of peacekeeping” and said “when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all.” Amid the conflict, NATO has convened an urgent meeting over Russian aggression. Read More
The Western powers late on Tuesday night responded to Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine by implementing economic sanctions to deter it from carrying out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Some experts however doubt that the sanctions would deter Putin. US president Joe Biden’s announced sanctions which stopped two Russian state-owned banks from raising new money from Western banks. The sanctions cover Vnesheconombank (VEB), Russia’s state development bank, and Promsvyazbank (PSB), another state-supported institution as they are prohibited from trading in Russian debt as of March 1. Read the full story here.
Indian-American economic advisor Daleep Singh is leading the efforts of the Biden administration to impose punitive sanctions on Russia over its actions against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed decrees to recognise Ukraine’s regions of Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics as independent, escalating the tension in the region and increasing fears of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. He also ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin called a “peacekeeping” mission in the Moscow-backed regions. Read the full story here.
Satellite images show a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border, a private U.S. company said on Tuesday. The images also showed a new field hospital and heavy equipment transporters in western Russia close to the border with Ukraine, according to Maxar Technologies.
* Full blocking sanctions on two significant Russian financial institutions. The Secretary of the Treasury will impose full blocking sanctions on two large state-owned Russian financial institutions that provide key services crucial to financing the Kremlin and the Russian military: Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank and their subsidiaries.
* Expanded sovereign debt prohibitions restricting U.S. individuals and firms from participation in secondary markets for new debt issued by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation
* Full blocking sanctions on five Russian elites and their family members: Aleksandr Bortnikov (and his son, Denis), Sergei Kiriyenko (and his son, Vladimir), and Promsvyazbank CEO Petr Fradkov.
* Today, the Secretary of the Treasury will determine that any institution in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy is a target for further sanctions.
Japan will impose sanctions on Russia and individuals linked to eastern Ukrainian regions controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists, the country’s prime minister said Wednesday, after Moscow ordered troops into the disputed territory.
The measures follow decisions by the United States, Britain and the European Union to penalize Russian entities in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send soldiers into Donetsk and Lugansk.
Blasts heard near Ukraine-controlled Shchastya and the self-proclaimed Republic of Luhansk, reported AFP.
An Air India special flight, brought back 240 Indian nationals, as it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late last night, after taking off from the eastern European nation’s capital Kyiv.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called out the “perversion of the concept of peacekeeping” and said “when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia is taking military action against Ukraine and has condemned Moscow’s decision to recognize separatist areas of southeast Ukraine as independent. Stoltenberg called the move Tuesday a serious escalation by Russia and a flagrant violation of international law. The NATO chief called the military action a further invasion” of Ukraine by Russia which had already invaded its neighbor in 2014.
He added that there’s every indication Russia continues to plan for a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Stoltenberg said that NATO allies have more than 100 warplanes on high alert and more than 120 warships ready at sea from the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean Sea.
