Russia-Ukraine: India Moves Embassy Out of Kyiv to Poland After Attacks in Western Parts, Says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday announced the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland due to the deteriorating security situation in the western part of the country amid Russian aggression.

“In view of rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland. The situation will be reassessed in light of further developments," a statement by MEA said.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on India’s security preparedness amid the Russia-Ukraine war. An official statement said the prime minister was briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, “including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of neighbouring countries, from Ukraine," it said.

Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv. Shekharappa, an Indian student studying in Ukraine, died in shelling following the Russian invasion of the country.

India has been able to evacuate most of its citizens, a large chunk of them students, from the war-hit country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, violence in between Russian-backed separatist forces and the Ukrainian military continued on Sunday after a Russian missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the border with Poland killed nine people and wounded 57.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, adding that some were intercepted before they hit. The 360 square-km (140 square-mile) facility less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border, is one Ukraine’s biggest and the largest in the western part of the country, according to a report by Reuters.

The mayor of another city in western Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk, raised alarm stating Russian troops continued to hit its airport, with no initial reports of casualties. The UK Defence Ministry said Russian troops are trying to surround Ukrainian forces as they advance from Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south.

