Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has Shaken Roots of International Order, Says Kishida After Bilateral Meet With Modi

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as having “shaken the roots of international order". The situation in Ukraine was part of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and his Japanese counterpart on Saturday, as part of the 14th India-Japan summit.

“We discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a very serious matter that has shaken the roots of the international system. We need to approach the matter with a strong resolve," the Japanese prime minister said.

The two leaders called for an immediate cessation of violence in the war-torn country and agreed that the path of dialogue was the only way to resolve the crisis. They also underscored the importance of safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. They also acknowledged the active efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Being Quad leaders, they also discussed the implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Indo-Pacific region. Addressing a press briefing after their bilateral meet, Prime Minister Modi and Kishida described the Russian attack on Ukraine as “serious".

Advertisement

Kishida said, “I told Modi that one-sided efforts to change status quo by force can’t be allowed in any sector. We both agreed on the need for a peaceful solution to all conflicts on the basis of international law."

While Japan has been severely critical of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, India has been pitching for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“The prime ministers expressed their serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications, particularly to the Indo-Pacific region," a joint statement issued after the talks said. “They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," it added.

The joint statement said Modi and Kishida highlighted their commitment to working in tandem towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, based on a rules-based order that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

“In this regard, they reaffirmed their common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, free from coercion," it said. “They shared the view that the economies of both countries in such a world would be powered by robust bilateral investment and trade flows through diversified, resilient, transparent, open, secure and predictable global supply chains that provide for economic security and prosperity of their peoples," the joint statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.