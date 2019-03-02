LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Russian Defence Minister Calls up Nirmala Sitharaman, Expresses Condolence Over Pulwama Attack

Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu also emphasised on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
The scene from the blast site.
New Delhi: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu called up Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and emphasised on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation.

He also expressed his condolences over the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

"Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoygu called Smt @nsitharaman. Over the telecon, he expressed condolences for the Pulwama attack and emphasized on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation (sic)," the defence minister's official Twitter handle posted.
