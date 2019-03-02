English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russian Defence Minister Calls up Nirmala Sitharaman, Expresses Condolence Over Pulwama Attack
Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu also emphasised on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation.
The scene from the blast site.
New Delhi: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu called up Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and emphasised on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation.
He also expressed his condolences over the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.
"Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoygu called Smt @nsitharaman. Over the telecon, he expressed condolences for the Pulwama attack and emphasized on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation (sic)," the defence minister's official Twitter handle posted.
