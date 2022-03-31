Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Lands in India for Official Visit; Will Meet PM Modi, Jaishankar on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit, marking the first highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on 1 April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted a video on Twitter welcoming Lavrov.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for an official visit. pic.twitter.com/eHHCRgF30y— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 31, 2022

Lavrov’s visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Lavrov’s visit to India comes after he visited China on Wednesday where he attended meetings on Afghanistan turmoil along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to reports.

The Russian Foreign Minister’s visit also comes shortly after India abstained from voting on a Russia-backed resolution in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Russia’s resolution was perceived to be critical of Ukraine. The resolution failed to pass as it lacked nine more votes. India, through its action, signalled to the Kremlin that it does not approve of hostilities in Ukraine and is not aligned with Moscow.

Advertisement

India also abstained previously from voting on resolutions aimed at isolating Russia at the UNSC. New Delhi advocated peace, dialogue and diplomacy to prevail over ‘military hostilities’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging both Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak directly. India indirectly expressed its displeasure towards the loss of human lives in Ukraine when in February it said that it was disturbed by the events in Ukraine.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.