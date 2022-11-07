CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Prospective Energy Projects: Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Prospective Energy Projects: Russian Foreign Ministry

Reuters

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 19:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (REUTERS/File)

India and Russia will discuss a whole range of topics, ranging from trade, investments and using national currencies in mutual settlements

Prospective energy projects on the Arctic Shelf and the Russian far east will be among the main topics of discussion between the foreign ministers of Russia and India, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday in Moscow and discuss a whole range of topics, ranging from trade, investments and using national currencies in mutual settlements, the foreign ministry statement said.

