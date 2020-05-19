INDIA

Russian Teenagers Found Partying on Ashwem Beach in Goa, Detained

A beach in Goa. (Image for representation)

  PTI
  May 19, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
A group of teenage Russians, including girls, was detained by police for partying on a beach in north Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

The teenagers were found drinking and partying at an isolated area on Ashwem beach on Sunday in violation of lockdown norms and other government rules and were subsequently detained, he said.

All the Russians who were detained by the Pernem police were found to be minors and in their teens, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Gajanan Prabhudesai, citing personal details from their passports.

All of them, including a few girls, were detained on Sunday, he said.

Prabhudesai said an offence was registered against them for drinking in public place and also for violating lockdown norms.

All details about these minors have been submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board, which deals with cases related to underage offenders, he said.

The Russian consulate will also be informed about the incident, the police officer added.

A video purportedly showing police personnel detaining the underage Russians from the party spot has surfaced on social media.


