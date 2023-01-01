Russian Tourists Death: No Indication of Foul Play, Will Take Interpol's Help if Necessary, Says Odisha Police

Investigation into the death of Russian tourist Pavel Antonov by the crime branch has led to the revelation that there was no foul play in the incident. The reason for the death of Russian tourist Pavel Antonov is, however, yet to be ascertained. Crime Branch is investigating from different angles to reveal the truth.

According to the information, the state police may take the help of Interpol for further investigation of the case. Odisha Police may take Interpol’s help to retrieve Antonov’s e-mails, WhatsApp chats, and other information. Police DG said, “Antonov’s death case is still being investigated from all angles by the criminal branch." selected and skilled offices are investigating the case. So far it does not seem no foul play behind Antonov’s death. Antonov committed suicide. There may be no conspiracy or any other motive behind it."

Police DG Sunil Banshal said that “Crime Branch is investigating the case. Selected officers are on the team. It takes time to investigate. We are investigating with an open mind. Even now, there is no indication of foul play behind the incident. Interpol can be taken if necessary"

The crime branch team interrogated the hotel owner in Rayagada throughout the day and recorded their statement. The crime branch team has interrogated five or six employees and the owner of Hotel Sai International in Rayagada. All statements have been recorded. They will be further investigated.

Crime Branch DSP Saroj Kumar Mohant said that “We have recorded the the statement of hotel Owner and staff individually in this connection. We will analyze all the statements thoroughly and proceed accordingly"

“We are cooperating with Crime Branch for a smooth investigation. CB team has interrogated five to six employees and other staff will be interrogated soon," said Hotel Sai International Owner Arabinda Sahu.

Notably, Antonov’s post-mortem report stated that the death was accidental because there are multiple internal injuries in the body.

