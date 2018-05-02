English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russian Woman Alleges Indian Man Touched Her Inappropriately, Made Indecent Gestures on Plane
The accused has been identified as Ram Kishan, a clothes trader in Russia, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGIA, Sanjay Bhatia.
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
New Delhi: A 28-year-old Russian woman was allegedly molested by a man onboard Russian airlines Aeroflot which was bound to India from Russia on Wednesday morning.
The accused has been identified as Ram Kishan, a clothes trader in Russia, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGIA, Sanjay Bhatia.
The woman said that while she was on the flight, she was touched inappropriately by the accused and when she protested, the accused abused, threatened and made indecent gestures.
Based on the complaint of the woman, an FIR for outraging a woman's modesty was lodged at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station.
The complaint was subsequently transferred to Delhi Police and the accused was handed over to them by CISF.
The victim recorded her statement before a magistrate on Wednesday afternoon as well under section 164 CrPC.
