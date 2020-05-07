INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Russian Woman, Indian Boyfriend Caught While Entering Shimla by Hiding in Truck

Representative image (PTI Photo)

Representative image (PTI Photo)

A Russian woman and her Indian boyfriend were caught while trying to enter Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district in a truck during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and imposition of curfew here, the police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 7:29 AM IST
Share this:

A Russian woman and her Indian boyfriend were caught while trying to enter Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district in a truck during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and imposition of curfew here, the police said.

"The woman and her friend who hails from Kullu's Nirmand area and were caught at Shoghi while trying to enter Shimla district on Wednesday," Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said.

"They were coming from Noida after hiding themselves in the back of the truck without any curfew pass and both of them were planning to solemnise their marriage after reaching Nirmand," he added.

"The Russian woman is in her thirties whereas the man is in her twenties. The truck driver and cleaner were also caught," the official said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"The Russian woman has been quarantined at a centre in Dhalli whereas the three men have been quarantined in Shoghi itself, the policeman said."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading