English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russian Woman Moves Gujarat HC to Get Deported, Quash FIR
The Russian woman had claimed that though she had applied for it on December 10 last year, the FRRO had taken no decision on her application.
File photo of Gujarat High Court.
Ahmedabad: A Russian woman, facing charges of overstaying in India, has approached the Gujarat High Court to get deported to her country at the earliest and also to quash an FIR lodged against her in the city.
In her first petition filed on January 3, the woman, Anastasiia Leonskaia (38), has pleaded that since she had lost her passport during her stay in India, she should be granted an "exit clearance" and sent to her country.
When the matter was being heard by Justice VM Pancholi, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Ahmedabad, on January 22, lodged an FIR against her under various sections of the Foreigners Act.
The FRRO claimed that Leonskaia had illegally entered India from Nepal in December, 2016 and had overstayed here.
Leonskaia and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, who was born in Goa, are currently residing at Valsad. The woman has claimed that she was robbed in India.
In her petition, filed before Justice Sonia Gokani on Friday, seeking quashing of the FIR, Leonskaia said, "The FRRO should look into the circumstances that forced the applicant to overstay in India and also the circumstances of robbery which left the applicant with no monetary help and assistance."
Her lawyer Nachiket Dave told the court that the FIR should be quashed as the trial would further extend her stay in India.
Admitting the petition, Justice Gokani issued a notice to the FRRO and adjourned the matter till January 29.
Earlier this month, Leonskaia had approached the high court, seeking directions to the immigration authorities to grant her and her son an "exit clearance".
She had claimed that though she had applied for it on December 10 last year, the FRRO had taken no decision on her application.
Leonskaia said though she had produced all the required documents before the FRRO to get the exit clearance in the absence of her passport, the authorities had not taken any concrete step to facilitate her deportation.
She had said it was well within the legal rights and powers of the FRRO to "deport" her to her native country.
If she did not return to her country at the earliest, her seven-year-old daughter, currently under the care of her teacher, would be sent to an orphanage by the Russian government, Leonskaia had said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In her first petition filed on January 3, the woman, Anastasiia Leonskaia (38), has pleaded that since she had lost her passport during her stay in India, she should be granted an "exit clearance" and sent to her country.
When the matter was being heard by Justice VM Pancholi, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Ahmedabad, on January 22, lodged an FIR against her under various sections of the Foreigners Act.
The FRRO claimed that Leonskaia had illegally entered India from Nepal in December, 2016 and had overstayed here.
Leonskaia and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, who was born in Goa, are currently residing at Valsad. The woman has claimed that she was robbed in India.
In her petition, filed before Justice Sonia Gokani on Friday, seeking quashing of the FIR, Leonskaia said, "The FRRO should look into the circumstances that forced the applicant to overstay in India and also the circumstances of robbery which left the applicant with no monetary help and assistance."
Her lawyer Nachiket Dave told the court that the FIR should be quashed as the trial would further extend her stay in India.
Admitting the petition, Justice Gokani issued a notice to the FRRO and adjourned the matter till January 29.
Earlier this month, Leonskaia had approached the high court, seeking directions to the immigration authorities to grant her and her son an "exit clearance".
She had claimed that though she had applied for it on December 10 last year, the FRRO had taken no decision on her application.
Leonskaia said though she had produced all the required documents before the FRRO to get the exit clearance in the absence of her passport, the authorities had not taken any concrete step to facilitate her deportation.
She had said it was well within the legal rights and powers of the FRRO to "deport" her to her native country.
If she did not return to her country at the earliest, her seven-year-old daughter, currently under the care of her teacher, would be sent to an orphanage by the Russian government, Leonskaia had said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Republic Day 2019: Top Indian Army Vehicles - Tata Merlin, Royal Enfield & More
- Manikarnika Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Terrific Performance is the Film's Biggest Strength
- 'The Matches You Live For': Greatest Rivals Djokovic, Nadal Square Off
- Padma Awards 2019: I'd Consider Ehsaan & Loy as Equal Recipients of This Honour, Says Shankar
- Padma Awards 2019: Don't Need to be Extra Careful After This Recognition, Says Manoj Bajpayee
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results