Russia's Foreign Minister Says US Sanctions Cannot Stop Gas Pipeline to Europe
Sergei Lavrov said the US measures over Nord Stream 2 had 'humiliated' European countries but reiterated Moscow's commitment to the plan, in comments to be broadcast on Sunday on Pervy Kanal.
File photo of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(Image : Reuters)
Moscow: Russia's foreign minister insisted on Sunday that a flagship project to pipe natural gas to Europe would be finished, despite the United States slapping sanctions on the companies involved.
Sergei Lavrov said the US measures over Nord Stream 2 had "humiliated" European countries but reiterated Moscow's commitment to the plan, in comments to be broadcast on Sunday on Pervy Kanal, a state TV channel.
The American announcement of asset freezes and visa bans enraged Germany and the European Union and immediately led to a Swiss pipe-laying contractor suspending its work on the project. But the US envoy to Germany insisted it was a "very pro-European decision" to block the pipeline, due to double supplies of Russian gas flowing to Western Europe via an undersea pipe to Germany from early 2020.
"I've been hearing all day from European diplomats thanking me for taking this action," Richard Grenell told German newspaper Bild.
American lawmakers argued that Nord Stream 2 would give Russia too much influence over security and economic issues in western Europe. The pipeline would also allow Russia to reroute supplies from overland pipes running through Ukraine, with Kiev long expressing concerns that this would deprive them of vital leverage over its giant neighbour.
The sanctions were welcomed by Ukraine and Poland, which labelled the pipeline "an instrument for the realisation of Russian economic and, potentially, military policy". However, Lavrov said Nord Stream 2 would help with both the economy and the long-term energy security of European countries.
"They have been humiliated. But we have heard words, especially from Berlin, that show that the self-esteem of our European partners is still intact," he said. Germany reacted angrily to the sanctions on Saturday, accusing the US of interfering in its internal affairs.
More than 80 percent of the pipeline under the Baltic has been completed for the project, which is half-financed by Russia's state-owned Gazprom and half by five European companies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ira Khan Calls Sona Mohapatra 'Aunty', Salman Loses Cool as Sidharth-Rashami's Fight Get Ugly
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: There Are Absolutely No Arguments Against it
- Cristiano Ronaldo on the Moon? Juventus Share Funny Fan-made Memes After Sensational Header Goal
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days