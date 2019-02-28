LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Russia’s Putin Dials PM Modi, Lends Supports to India in Fight Against Terror

Both Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi agreed that the 'concerned' should stop all support to terrorism, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: PIB/PTI)
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his deep condolences over the Pulwama terrorist attack. He also conveyed the solidarity of his country with New Delhi in its fight against terror.

Modi thanked Putin for Russia's steadfast support for India's efforts to protect its interests against cross-border terror attacks, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

In their telephonic conversation, the prime minister also renewed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism as a pillar of privileged and special strategic partnership.

Both leaders agreed that the "concerned" should stop all support to terrorism.

The two also agreed that the growing cooperation between the two countries will take their special and privileged strategic partnership from strength to strength.

President Putin reiterated the invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok later this year. The Prime Minister welcomed the invitation and underscored the significance of growing economic cooperation, including in the Russian Far East, between the two countries, the statement added.
