Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine May Receive Authorisation in India Soon: Top Govt Sources

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 may receive authorisation in India very soon, top government sources told CNN-News18.

There is no shortage of vaccines, and the shots are being replenished every third day for every state depending on their geographical location, the sources said.

They added that there was no data to suggest it was young people driving the second wave, but more anecdotal evidence from states like Punjab and Gujarat.

On the vaccine eligibility being reduced, the sources said the government has constantly expanded the vaccination eligibility, and there was possibility of adding more age groups soon.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again.

The death toll due to the disease in the country increased to 1,66,862, with 685 new fatalities being reported in a day, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Registering a steady increase for the 29th day in row, the count of active cases has gone up to 9,10,319, which is 7.04per cent of the total infections, while the country’s recovery rate has dropped to 91.67 per cent, it stated.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

As a fresh wave of COVID-19 forced a sense of urgency in India’s vaccination campaign, the Centre allowed administering of shots at workplaces with about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 and asserted that there was no vaccine shortage after Maharashtra and some other non-BJP ruled states complained about it.

While the chorus for relaxing age criteria for vaccination grew louder, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan alleged that the states were trying to cover their “failures” and spread panic among the people by demanding vaccination for all without first inoculating enough of the eligible beneficiaries.

People above the age of 45 are currently eligible for vaccination.

