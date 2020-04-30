Ruthless Containment, Vaccine Far Away: Amitabh Kant’s 6-Point Forecast on What’s Next in Covid-19 Battle

Advocating strict containment measures in 'red zones', Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said the economy should kickstart with full supply chains to protect livelihood of people.

The Centre on Wednesday gave clear indications that the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond May 3 but with "considerable relaxations" to people and services in "many districts".

"Possible Road Ahead: Hyper-localisation in Red areas with ruthless containment; 2.Physical distancing & Masks = New Fashion; 3.Virus can bounce back; 4. Look after 60+with Co-morbidity; 5.Vaccine still far away; 6.For livelihoods, economy should kickstart with full supply chains," Kant said in a tweet.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 33,600 people in the country. More than 1,000 people have died due to the coronavirus.

