Ruturaj To Undergo 2 More COVID Tests; 11 Others Back In CSK Bio-bubble After Testing Negative

Dubai: Young Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, will undergo two fresh tests starting Sunday and could miss the first few games of the IPL. Thirteen members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the virus and two of them were players — Gaekwad and Deepak Chahar. Chahar, along with 11 others, has recovered and resumed training after clearing his mandatory two tests. “Ruturaj will undergo two tests as per protocol, today and tomorrow. If he tests negative, he will be back in team hotel bubble. The other staff members have tested negative and are now back to normal. They are back in team bubble,” CSK CEO KS Viswanthan told .

