RVUNL Recruitment 2018: 1151 Posts, Apply Before 2nd July 2018

RVUNL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1151 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineers-I, Junior Chemists & Informatics Assistants in State Power Companies of Rajasthan has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, Jaipur - energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Common Recruitment, 2018-19 in State Power Companies’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Detailed Advertisement for the posts of Junior Engineers, Junior Chemists, Informatics Assistants, AdvertisementNo.RVUN/P & A/ Rectt./04/2018-19’Step 4 – Register yourself first and Save the formStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category (if annual income of family is Rs.2.50 lakh or more) – Rs.850SC/ ST/ BC MBC/PWD Category (if annual income of family is less than Rs.2.50 lakh) – Rs.550RVUNL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 1151Junior Engineer - 835Junior Chemist- 20Informatics Assistant - 296Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess full time Graduation Degree in Engineering as a regular student or AMIE in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation and Control/ Power Systems & High Voltage/Power Electronics/ Power Engineering or equivalent from a University/Institution established by Law in India.Junior Chemist - The applicant must possess 2 years full time Post Graduation Degree in Chemistry or 4 years full time Graduation Degree in Chemical Engineering as a regular student from an University established by law in India.Informatics Assistant - The applicant must be Graduate or higher full time degree in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Applications/ Computer Science & Engineering or Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Information Technology or equivalent of University established by law in India.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Junior Engineer and Junior Chemist - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 41 years as on 1st January 2018.Informatics Assistant - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.Junior Engineer – Rs.33,800 per month and Rs.23,700 per month during Probation Period.Junior Chemist – Rs.33,800 per month Rs.23,700 per month during Probation Period.Informatics Assistant - Rs.26,300 per month Rs.18,500 per month during Probation Period.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.