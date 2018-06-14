English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RVUNL Recruitment 2018: 1151 Posts, Apply Before 2nd July 2018
RVUNL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1151 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineers-I, Junior Chemists & Informatics Assistants in State Power Companies of Rajasthan has begun on the official website.
RVUNL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1151 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineers-I, Junior Chemists & Informatics Assistants in State Power Companies of Rajasthan has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, Jaipur - energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for RVUNL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Common Recruitment, 2018-19 in State Power Companies’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Detailed Advertisement for the posts of Junior Engineers, Junior Chemists, Informatics Assistants, AdvertisementNo.RVUN/P & A/ Rectt./04/2018-19’
Step 4 – Register yourself first and Save the form
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrvspcvjun18/basic_details.php
Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrvspcvjun18/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category (if annual income of family is Rs.2.50 lakh or more) – Rs.850
SC/ ST/ BC MBC/PWD Category (if annual income of family is less than Rs.2.50 lakh) – Rs.550
RVUNL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1151
Junior Engineer - 835
Junior Chemist- 20
Informatics Assistant - 296
Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess full time Graduation Degree in Engineering as a regular student or AMIE in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation and Control/ Power Systems & High Voltage/Power Electronics/ Power Engineering or equivalent from a University/Institution established by Law in India.
Junior Chemist - The applicant must possess 2 years full time Post Graduation Degree in Chemistry or 4 years full time Graduation Degree in Chemical Engineering as a regular student from an University established by law in India.
Informatics Assistant - The applicant must be Graduate or higher full time degree in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Applications/ Computer Science & Engineering or Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Information Technology or equivalent of University established by law in India.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/raj/energy/rvunl/pdf/MICS/3.%20Advert.%20for%20JEn,%20Jr.Ch.%20&%20IA-%202018.pdf
Age Limit:
Junior Engineer and Junior Chemist - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 41 years as on 1st January 2018.
Informatics Assistant - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Junior Engineer – Rs.33,800 per month and Rs.23,700 per month during Probation Period.
Junior Chemist – Rs.33,800 per month Rs.23,700 per month during Probation Period.
Informatics Assistant - Rs.26,300 per month Rs.18,500 per month during Probation Period.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
