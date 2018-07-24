Rwanda Holds Key to All Doors in Africa, Narendra Modi Tells Businesses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed India's commitment to Rwanda's quest for national development as he called for enhancing business ties with the fast developing East African country which he said holds the key of all the doors in Africa.Addressing leading CEOs from India and Rwanda at a business event in Kigali, Modi said that though India is developing at a fast pace, "our motto is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'"."India has 'Make in India' initiative which we can share with Rwanda and connect with them."We should grow and we should be able to help grow all those who want to go along with us," Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Rwanda, said."I would like to tell the Indian business delegation which has come here along with me that you have not only come to Rwanda. Today, coming to Rwanda means you get all the doors of Africa open as the key is here," Modi said.Rwanda is setting up a new momentum and President Paul Kagame is leading this, he said, adding that in Africa, there are discussions about Rwanda's model, development and governance."Coming here in Rwanda does not mean you are tied to the borders but from here you will see more possibilities, challenges and opportunities and I believe that you won't let these opportunities go," Modi said.Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: "A strategic partnership is nourished by economic ties! PM @narendramodi and President @PaulKagame at the India Rwanda Business Forum interacted with the business community from both countries. PM reaffirmed India's commitment to Rwanda's quest for national development."Modi said that earlier, when the world's attention was not towards Africa, no one thought of coming here, even at that time Indians preferred to come to this land."Even India has so many opportunities. India is ready to extend all the assistance to the business community in Rwanda who want to grow in India. I invite them," Modi said.Indian businesses can collaborate in infrastructure, rural development and economic activities, building a network of small scale industries, corporate leadership network, seeking global market among others, the Prime Minister said."Through the International Solar Alliance, we are not only addressing the issue of climate change but also undertaking a big campaign on how that energy is useful for humans. I want the people of Rwanda to come forward," he said.Modi said that India's expertise can be utilised in different sectors in the development of Rwanda which is a friend of India.The Prime Minister then left for Uganda after concluding his two-day visit to Rwanda during which the two countries signed a defence cooperation agreement and India extended a USD 200 million lines of credit to the East African country for its economic development.