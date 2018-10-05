S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know

Video Wall

First published: October 5, 2018, 8:09 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee the signing of a $5 billion-deal to supply Delhi with S-400 air defence systems.
"The president is leaving for India on October 4," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.
​"The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems," he said. "The value of the contract will be more than USD 5 billion."
Moscow has been negotiating to sell the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missiles to India for months.
The sale has irked India's defence partner Washington, which has wanted to wean the Centre off Russian technology, and a senior Pentagon official said in August that sanctions against India would come under consideration if its purchase goes through.
