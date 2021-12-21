First Squadron of S-400 Deployed in Punjab Sector, Will Help India 'Thwart Aerial Threats from Pak, China'

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed first squadron of Russia-made S-400 missile system in the Punjab sector to boost country’s aerial power in an attempt to thwart any threats from Pakistan and China.

“The first squadron is being deployed in the Punjab sector. The batteries of the first squadron would be capable of taking care of aerial threats from both Pakistan and China," a government official was quoted as saying by ANI on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this month, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla had announced that Russia has started deliveries of the surface-to-air long-range missile system. Shringla’s statement came soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India.

During Putin’s day-long visit, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov praised the S-400 air defence missile systems deal between his country and India, saying the United States tried to strong-arm India into opting out of the pact but New Delhi went through anyway.

Last month Russia had trained a group of Indian personnel to operate the first regiment of the Triumf S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. Alexander Mikheyev, the head of Russia’s state-run military firm Rosoboronexport, told news agency TASS that a number of Russian experts will visit India in early January to oversee the installation of the weapons at the sites where it will be stationed.

He said Russia has already trained “Indian specialists" to operate the S-400 systems. “The Indian specialists who will operate the first regiment set have completed their training and returned home," the Rosoboronexport chief said on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

The Biden administration has not yet clarified whether it will impose sanctions on India under the provisions of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for procuring the S-400 missile systems. The CAATSA, which was brought in 2017, provides for punitive actions against any country engaged in transactions with Russian defence and intelligence sectors.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia. The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

Following the US sanctions on Turkey, there were apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, during a visit to India two months ago, said that any country deciding to use the S-400 missiles is “dangerous" and not in anybody’s security interest.

At the same time, she hoped that the US and India will be able to resolve differences over the procurement. It is learnt that the matter is being discussed between India and the US.

Russia has been one of India’s key major suppliers of arms and ammunition.

