S Anbuvelan Takes Over As CEO Of HAL S Helicopter Complex

Bengaluru: S Anbuvelan on Thursday assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds Helicopter Complex in Bengaluru, the HAL said in a statement. According to the HAL, Anbuvelan was heading the Helicopter Division as Executive Director.

After taking charge, the new CEO of the helicopter division of HAL said “My focus will be to ensure quality products and services and timely delivery from Helicopter Complex.” The HAL said Anbuvelan did his graduation in mechanical engineering from Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu and holds a Post Graduate Degree of M Tech in Aircraft Production Engineering from IIT Madras. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from XIME, Bengaluru.

He joined HAL as a management trainee (technical) in 1986 and has experience of 34 years in various key positions..

