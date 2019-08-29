S Jaishankar Holds Talks With His Polish Counterpart After Visiting Russia

Warsaw: India and Poland on Thursday agreed to confront terrorism in all its forms, particularly cross-border terrorism, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a wide range of issues including security, defence and economy with his Polish counterpart here.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Wednesday after a two-day visit to Russia, and his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz held talks in a warm atmosphere, drawing attention to the long lasting friendship of the two strong democracies.

"I had detailed discussions with the foreign minister on many subjects of bilateral, regional and multilateral importance to our countries," Jaishankar said in a joint press statement alongside Czaputowicz.

"As two democratic polities facing turbulent world, it is important that we stand together in facing global challenges. Displaying resolute posture to confront the menace of terrorism is among the key priorities today," he said.

A joint statement later said Czaputowicz "expressed the commitment of Poland to support global efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly cross-border terrorism, as well to tackle the most urgent security problems: WMD proliferation, maritime and aviation security, cybersecurity, energy security, humanitarian issues, refugees and human rights."

Jaishankar said the two countries "agreed to further strengthen our collaboration on global issues and cooperate more closely in multilateral organisations".

The two ministers discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral political cooperation, as well as in the field of economy, education and culture.

They "agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in various regions and discussed the Indo-Pacific and West Asia," it said.

The two ministers "reiterated the importance of an effective multilateral system and a rules-based world order as key factors in maintaining global stability and tackling global challenges," the statement said.

The Polish side welcomed the invitation to President Andrzej Duda extended by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Jaishankar also called on Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski.

"We discussed synergies between our two steadily growing economies in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, digitization, space and agro-processing sectors among others," he added.

During his meeting with Glinski, Jaishankar said he explored creative suggestions to intensify the cultural cooperation.

His visit comes ahead of the official launch of the direct flight between Warsaw and New Delhi operated by LOT Polish Airlines next month.

"The direct flights will go a long way in expanding our business and tourism linkages, thus, bringing the two peoples closer," Jaishankar added.

