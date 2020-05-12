S Jaishankar Holds Virtual Joint Commission with Denmark FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held his first virtual joint commission on Tuesday with Denmark Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and reviewed bilateral ties.

Jaishankar said discussions strengthened focus on clean technology, urbanisation, renewable energy, green solutions and food processing.

"Did my first virtual Joint Commission today. Couldn't be with a better counterpart - FM @JeppeKofod of #Denmark," Jaishankar tweeted. "Would encourage colleagues in other countries to follow suit."

"A productive review of our ties. Strengthened focus on cleantech, urbanisation, renewable energy, green solutions and food processing. And an even stronger political partnership," he added.