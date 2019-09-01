Take the pledge to vote

S Jaishankar to Visit Maldives for Indian Ocean Conference

The theme of the fourth Indian Ocean Conference — IOC 2019 — is 'Securing the Indian Ocean Region: Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges'.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Maldives from September 3-4 to attend the fourth Indian Ocean Conference 2019. The Union minister, who is listed as one of the speakers at the event, will be in the company of Maldives' President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Foreign Ministers of Singapore, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan.

The theme of the fourth Indian Ocean Conference — IOC 2019 — is "Securing the Indian Ocean Region: Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges". The first edition of the conference was hosted in Singapore in 2016 followed by two successive editions in Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

The IOC will deliberate on developing an effective regional institutional mechanism for implementation of prevailing norms and rules. This edition of the conference will provide yet another opportunity for stakeholders of the Indian Ocean Region to deliberate on building an institutional framework for managing the threats to regional peace and human security.

Ministers from 17 countries, officials from 16 countries and scholars from over 10 countries, amongst others, are also expected to be present for the two-day event.

