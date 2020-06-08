INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

S Jaishankar & UAE FM Decide to Further Strengthen Ties in Post-Covid-19 Era

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the two leaders decided to work together to raise the quality of ties further.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
Share this:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday reviewed the gamut of ties with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and decided to further strengthen it in the post-COVID-19 era.

Jaishankar said the two leaders decided to work together to raise the quality of ties further.

"A great pleasure as always to connect to HH @ABZayed, FM of #UAE. Reviewed the entire gamut of our special ties. Will work together to raise its quality even further in the post-COVID era," Jaishankar said in a tweet.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading