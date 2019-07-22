S Korean Woman Carrying Gold Bars Worth Rs 2.5 Crore Arrested at Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi: A South Korean woman was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying seven gold bars worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore in violation of rules, a Customs official said on Monday.

She was apprehended on Saturday after her flight from South Korea's Incheon city landed at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the official said, adding that the gold bars were concealed in the base of a microscope that she was carrying.

The woman was intercepted by Customs officers after she crossed the Green Channel, Arivalideep Singh, Additional Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport, said.

Personal and baggage search of the South Korean national resulted in the recovery of seven gold bars weighing 7 kg, having a market value of Rs 2,45,33,600. The gold bars were seized, he said.

The identity of the accused has not been made public.

For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods. ​