Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

SAARC Leadership Could Chalk Out Strong Strategy to Fight Coronavirus, Says PM Modi

Together, the prime minister said, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
SAARC Leadership Could Chalk Out Strong Strategy to Fight Coronavirus, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed a video conference of SAARC leaders to chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus and set an example for the world.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," he said.

"Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," Modi said on Twitter.

South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people are healthy, he said.

Together, the prime minister said, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is A regional intergovernmental organization that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

