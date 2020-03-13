SAARC Leadership Could Chalk Out Strong Strategy to Fight Coronavirus, Says PM Modi
Together, the prime minister said, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed a video conference of SAARC leaders to chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus and set an example for the world.
"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," he said.
"Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," Modi said on Twitter.
South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people are healthy, he said.
Together, the prime minister said, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.
The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is A regional intergovernmental organization that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fresh Concerns Over India Open badminton after Delhi Government Bans All Sports Activities
- Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Post Selfie After COVID-19 Diagnosis
- 'Don't Panic, Get Tested': A Coronavirus Survivor's Guide on What to Do if You Catch the Disease
- Pornhub is Offering Free Premium Subscription to Italians Stuck in Coronavirus Lockdown
- Coronavirus Pandemic: Delhi Cinema Halls to Stay Shut Till March 31, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal