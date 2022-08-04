Even as Russia and Ukraine continue to be embroiled in an over five-month-long military conflict, a young couple has proven that love conquers all.

Sergei Novikov, a Russian settled in Ukraine, married Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at Divya Ashram Kharota, according to Sanatan Dharma traditions, a report in Times of India said.

Locals who attended the wedding performed all the rituals and danced to traditional Himachali folk music, making the newly-weds feel “at home”. Kangri dham arrangement was made for the guests.

Novikov and Bramoka had been in a relationship for the last two years and decided to get married this year, despite the war, choosing Dharamshala as their wedding destination.

The two had been living in Dharamkot, close to Dharamshala for the past year, Pandit Sandeep Sharma of Divya Ashram Kharota told TOI. “Our pandit Raman Sharma solemnized their marriage and told them about the importance of marriage as per the traditions of the Sanatan Dharma,” he added.

The marriage rituals were performed by Vinod Sharma and his family, including Bramoka’s ‘kanyadan’.

Foreign tourists living in Dharamkot also joined in, performing and enjoying the rituals.

The couple wore traditional Indian wedding clothes and took a keen interest in the hymns being recited, to which Pandit Raman Sharma explained the meaning of each mantra to them with the help of a translator.

The couple adds to a slew of weddings and proposals taking place in Ukraine, with reports coming in of “wedding fever” taking over as the war progressed.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here