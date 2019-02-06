LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sabarimala Hearing LIVE: Exclusion of Women Can't Be Essential to Hinduism, Kerala Govt Tells SC

News18.com | February 6, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Event Highlights

Sabarimala Hearing LIVE Updates: Appearing for Kerala government on Sabarimala row, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta says that exclusion of women is "not essential to Hindu religion". "Essential practice of religion and essential practice of a temple cannot be confused. The Supreme Court found that the practice was not an essential practice of Hindus," he adds.

The apex court is hearing on pleas seeking review of its verdict which had allowed women of all ages entry into Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for Nair Service Society, opened the arguments before a five-judge bench and sought setting aside of the verdict. The review petitions are being heard by a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. There are 64 cases being heard in total, out of which some are review petitions and some transfer petitions.
Feb 6, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kerala Govt Revises Sabarimala List, Says 'Not 51, Only 17 Women of Menstrual Age Entered Temple'

The CPI(M)-led LDF government had earlier submitted an affidavit in the top court, claiming that 51 women of menstrual age had entered the hill shrine during the annual pilgrimage season.

Feb 6, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

Kerala government argues that disruption in social peace can't be a ground to let a constitutional wrong persist.

Feb 6, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kanaka Durga, Whose Family Disowned Her After Sabarimala Entry, Has Every Right to Live in Husband's House, Says Court

Kanaka Durga faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Sabarimala hill shrine and was forced to take refuge at a shelter.

Feb 6, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

"Essential practice of an individual temple will not amount to essential practice of the religion for the purpose of constitutional test. That social peace has been destroyed is not a ground for reviewing the judgment. Constitutional invalidity cannot be permitted to go on," says Jaideep Gupta for Kerala Government.

Feb 6, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)

Kerala government's counsel Jaideep Gupta says that exclusion of women is "not essential to Hindu religion". "Essential practice of religion and essential practice of a temple cannot be confused. The Court found that the practice was not an essential practice of Hindus. Essential practise of an individual temple will not amount to essential practise of the religion for the purpose of constitutional test," he says.

Feb 6, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

Delhi-based advocate J Sai Deepak says that when it comes to essential religious practice, Supreme Court should accept the word of the community. After review petitioners conclude arguments, CJI asks other petitioners to give written submissions. CJI also asks respondents to conclude within 90 minute.

Feb 6, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

Supreme Court advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan says that the Supreme Court struck down the Rule without hearing other Devaswom Boards. "The Rule is applicable to all temples in Kerala. There are several other temples in India with gender based restrictions. They will be affected by the judgment. But they were not heard," he adds.

Feb 6, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says that the apex court will hear two more lawyers from the side of petitioners, indicating that the proceedings could wrap up shortly. Parasaran resumes argument, says, "The majority held Ayyappa devotees not be a religious denomination on ground that persons from other faiths also visited Sabarimala. Merely because people from other religions worshipped Ayyappa, it cannot be held that they do not form a religious denomination."

Feb 6, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Adding to what Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said, senior advocate N Venkataraman says that one's faith may be another's superstition. "These aspects cannot be tested with rationality. Faith is faith; it cannot be split into permissible faith and impermissible faith," he adds.

Feb 6, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Naphade further says that the belief is "party of the collective conscience" of the community. "The community has not accepted the court's judgment. The community alone can decide whether centuries' old belief should be changed or not. Few activists cannot get to decide that," he says.

Feb 6, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade says that the Sabarimala issue is an internal affair of a religion. "Unless there is a criminal law which forbids a practice, courts cannot interfere," he adds.

Feb 6, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

As the Supreme Court began hearing pleas on Sabarimala issue, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for former Travancore Devaswom Board chairman, said that common principles of rationality and irrationality can't apply to religious practices. "Religion can't be looked at like a science museum. We can't apply constitutional morality in matters of religion as a blanket rule," he added.

Feb 6, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

"In Hinduism gods are worshipped in various forms and manifestations. In Sabarimala, the deity is worshipped in this particular manner. Here, the exclusion is not based on caste, but purely based on nature of the deity. So, Article 17 (untouchability) has no application," says Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Feb 6, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

"Punishment shouldn't come for lawyers usually. Contempt is like a brahmashtra. It should be used sparingly so that it doesn't lose its value. And we are also mindful how reckless comments deprive dignity of others without a due process of law," says Justice Arun Mishra.

Feb 6, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

"The practice is based on the character of the deity. Only this temple has the deity with the concept of naisthika brahmanchari," Singhvi says.

Feb 6, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior advocate and a Congress leader, begins argument. "I have reasons for review", he says. He clarifies that he is appearing for Prayar Gopalakrishnan, the former Chairman of Travancore Devaswom Board. 

Feb 6, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

Giri says that every devotee who goes to temple cannot question the essential temple practices. "Thanthri is regarded as the father of deity, and has special rights to preserve the essential character of the deity," he adds.

Feb 6, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

After Parasaran, Senior Counsel V Giri, appearing for Chief Priest (Thanthri) of Sabarimala temple, begins his argument. He says, "The restriction is based on the character of the deity. The Lord has the character of a permanent celibate. Permanent celibate character erodes in case women are permitted entry. Religious right of a devotee under Article 25 (freedom to practice religion) has to be exercised in consonance with the character of the deity."

Feb 6, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

While Article 17 deals with untouchability, 15 relates to discrimination and Article 25 deals with freedom to practice religion.

Feb 6, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

Parasaran says that Sabarimala issue is not a bilateral dispute. "Its consequences will fall on other religions too. Untouchability will apply only if someone is treated less than a human being," he says. On this, Justice Nariman asks, "What if they keep out a scheduled caste woman?What happens to the feeling of that woman?"

Feb 6, 2019 10:57 am (IST)

Supreme Court gave an expanded interpretation to untouchability under Article 17, in variation with historical context, says Parasaran, adding that as per Constitution, untouchability is an offence. "Offence has to be defined clearly," he says.

Feb 6, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

Parasaran, who is arguing on behalf of the government, says that the judgment did not consider the crucial aspect that Article 15(2) does not cover religious places. The omission to consider this aspect constitutes an error apparent on record, he says.

Feb 6, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

What is Bijoe Emmanuel Case That Parasaran Referred to | Parasaran refers to Bijoe Emmanuel case of SC, which held that Courts should not test the rationality of beliefs held religiously by persons. On August 11, 1986, in the Bijoe Emmanuel and others vs State of Kerala case, the Supreme Court declared that Article 19(a) of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, and Article 25, which gives the right to freedom of conscience and to freely profess, practise and propagate religion were violated by the school when it expelled three students. The court ordered that the students be allowed to study in the school without any hindrance. The action was taken against Kerala students when the students who stood with other schoolmates when they sang the national anthem one July morning in 1985, but refused to sing with them. Their father, V.J. Emmanuel, had instructed Bijoe, Binu and Bindu, students of a school in Ettumanoor in Kottayam, not to salute the flag or sing the anthem because their faith didn’t allow them to do so.

Feb 6, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

Parasaran highlights that Article 15, which threw open all public institutions of secular character to all classes of person, conspicuously omitted religious institutions. It is an error to strike down a temple custom under Article 15, he says.

Feb 6, 2019 10:45 am (IST)

Kerala CM Blames Sangh Parivar Outfits Over Sabarimala Violence | In a report submitted to the Kerala governor on the instances of violence after the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said over 10,024 accused have been identified of which 9,193 belong to Sangh Parivar organisations. The report also stated that in the violence in Sabarimala and other places when the temple was opened, police registered 2012 cases. In these, 10,561 accused have been identified of which 9,489 belong to Sangh Parivar organisations. Vijayan had submitted the report to governor P Sathasivam on January 9. The report was related to the violence in the state following the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.The statement from CMO stated that a detailed report has been given on the planned attacks by Sangh Parivar organisations. It also mentioned the attack on women devotees, media and police personnel

Feb 6, 2019 10:42 am (IST)

The NSS had said in its plea that as the deity is a 'Naistika Brahmachari', females below the age of 10 and over the age of 50 year are eligible to worship him and there is no practice of excluding worship by females. "Hence, the delay or wait for 40 years to worship cannot be considered as exclusionary and it is an error of law on the face of the judgement," the plea by NSS has said. One of the applicants has also sought live streaming of the proceedings in the Sabarimala case.

Feb 6, 2019 10:42 am (IST)

National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has filed one of the petitions seeking review of the verdict, has said that the five-judge constitution bench's verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational". "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded," the association has said in its plea. "It is a judgment welcomed by hypocrites who were aspiring for media headlines. On the merits of the case, as well, the said judgment is absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse," it said. Besides NADA, several other petitions, including one by Sabarimala temple head priest Kandaru Rajeevaru and another by Nair Service Society (NSS), have been filed against the apex court verdict.

Feb 6, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

Senior advocate K Parasaran begins argument on behalf of the review petitioners. CJI Gogoi urged lawyers to confine their arguments to the grounds in the review petitions. Parasaran says that the interesting aspect of the case is that both petitioners and respondents are relying on Article 25, Constitution of India.

Feb 6, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

Permission Sought for Video-recording | A petitioner sought for video-recording of the proceedings, while advocate Mathew Nedumpara asked for telecast. However, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi declines to respond.

Feb 6, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

Hearing Begins Over Sabarimala Issue | Hearing begins over a batch of petitions challenging the entry of women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple, which had led to massive protests in Kerala and triggered a political slugfest between the ruling CPI(M), the BJP and the Congress. 

Sabarimala Hearing LIVE: Exclusion of Women Can't Be Essential to Hinduism, Kerala Govt Tells SC
File photo

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the shrine, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination. The verdict had led to massive protests in Kerala and triggered a political slugfest between the ruling CPI(M), the BJP and the Congress.

On November 13 last year, the apex court had agreed to hear in open court in January this year the pleas seeking review of its verdict, but had refused to stay the judgment. However, on January 22, the top court had said it may not start hearing the pleas, seeking review of Sabarimala verdict till January 30 as one of the judges of the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was on medical leave. Justice Malhotra, the lone woman judge in the bench, had delivered the dissenting judgment in the case last year.

The two women, who had eventually managed to enter the temple in January and have since been threatened and even allegedly attacked, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking to intervene as parties in support of its last September's historic judgment. Two other women have also filed similar petitions. Reshma CV, Shanila, Bindu A and Kanakadurga, hailing from Kerala, have filed applications seeking to be heard as intervenors. They are supporting the verdict.

Of the four, Bindu and Kanakadurga, aged 44 and 42, were the first to have stepped into the hallowed precincts after the top court lifted the ban. The other two applicants -- 33-year-old Reshma and 29-year-old Shanila, had twice attempted to enter the temple, first on January 15 and again on January 19. However, they were heckled and prevented by some self-proclaimed devotees after which they had to discontinue.

"There are thousands of women waiting for Darshan at Sabarimala and are awaiting the final outcome of the review petitions, when this court would be pleased to hear and finally decide. The applicants may be permitted to intervene and make their submissions before this court when the Review Petitions are heard by this court, in order to oppose the Reviews," said Reshma and Shanila in their application.

Bindu and Kanakadurga, in their application said, "The judgment of this court on September 28, 2018, upheld the dignity, liberty and equality of women of all ages and sent a strong message to the society against menstrual taboo. Proposed intervenors pray that they may also be heard to oppose the review, in case this court is inclined to review the judgment. It is in the interest of justice that the Proposed Intervenors are heard".

On Monday, the CPI(M)-led Kerala Government had retracted from its earlier statement in Supreme Court that 51 women of menstrual age had entered the Ayyappa temple, and said it had proof to show only two women actually entered the shrine.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s determination to facilitate women’s entry into the temple triggered a political war, but he has maintained he is only following the SC directions.



