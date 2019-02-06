Sabarimala Hearing LIVE: Four Months After Landmark Verdict, SC to Hear Review Petitions Shortly

Day Before Sabarimala Hearing, Malayalam Actor Surrenders | Malayalam Actor Kollam Thulasi, who courted controversy over his anti women provocative remark during the Sabarimala protest, surrendered before police on Tuesday in chavara in Kollam district. A case had been pending against Thulasi for his 'shocking' statement in October last that young women entering Sabarimala should be ripped apart and one half sent to Delhi and the other to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office. He had also attacked the bench which had delivered the judgment. The actor, who is popular in negative roles in films and television serials, had made the offensive remarks while speaking at a meeting convened to welcome the BJP state president, P S Sreedharan Pillai led "sabarimala samrakshana yatra" on October 12 last year at Chavara. Though he publicly apologised for his remarks, an FIR was registered on a complaint by a local leader of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).
Budget Highlights
Event Highlights
As many as 65 petitions, excluding contempt of court, will come up for hearing before the apex court. Among the petitions, 55 are review petitions while five are writ petitions.
A day before the hearing of petitions in Supreme Court, a village court in Kerala directed that Kanakadurga, who had trekked the Sabarimala hills and offered prayers at the Ayyappa temple, should be allowed to stay in her husband's home. An interim order was issued by the 'Gram Nayayalya' (village court) on a petition filed by Kanakadurga under the Domestic Violence Act stating she had the right to stay at her husband's home. Nyayadhikari Nimmi K K, in her order, said Kanakadurga had all the right to live in her husband's home. Gram Nyayalayas are presided over by a Nyayadhikari, who have the same powers of a Judicial Magistrate of First Class. Kanakadurga (44) who faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Sabarimala hill shrine on January 2, was forced to take refuge at a 'One Stop Shelter' at Perinthalmanna here after her house was locked and family members shifted to another building.
On November 13 last year, the apex court had agreed to hear in open court in January this year the pleas seeking review of its verdict, but had refused to stay the judgment. However, on January 22, the top court had said it may not start hearing the pleas, seeking review of Sabarimala verdict till January 30 as one of the judges of the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was on medical leave. Justice Malhotra, the lone woman judge in the bench, had delivered the dissenting judgement in the case last year. Meanwhile, a plea seeking contempt action against a thantry of the Sabarimala temple has been filed alleging that he had ordered cleaning of the premises after some women had visited there.
Bindu and Kanakadurga, in their application said, "The judgment of this court on September 28, 2018, upheld the dignity, liberty and equality of women of all ages and sent a strong message to the society against menstrual taboo. Proposed intervenors pray that they may also be heard to oppose the review, in case this court is inclined to review the judgment. It is in the interest of justice that the Proposed Intervenors are heard".
Women Who Have Moved SC Over Sabarimala Issue | Of the four, Bindu and Kanakadurga, aged 44 and 42, were the first to have stepped into the hallowed precincts after the top court's historic judgement lifted the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, its eternally celibate deity. The other two applicants — 33-year old Reshma and 29-year-old Shanila, had twice attempted to enter the temple, first on January 15 and again on January 19. However, they were heckled and prevented by some self proclaimed devotees after which they had to discontinue. "There are thousands of women waiting for Darshan at Sabarimala and are awaiting the final outcome of the review petitions, when this court would be pleased to hear and finally decide. The applicants may be permitted to intervene and make their submissions before this court when the Review Petitions are heard by this court, in order to oppose the Reviews," said Reshma and Shanila in their application.
Sabarimala Petitions in SC Today | Four women have moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene as parties in support of its last September's historic judgment which allowed women of all age groups into Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The apex court is all set to hear the review petitions against the verdict from today. Reshma C V, Shanila, Bindu A and Kanakadurga, hailing from Kerala, have filed applications seeking to be heard as intervenors. They are supporting the verdict. There are around 48 pleas seeking review of the judgment filed following the violent protests in favour and against the September 28 verdict.
Kanaka Durga, 39, one of two women to enter Sabarimala temple after SC lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age. (Image: Reuters)
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the petitions and consider their validity to decide whether they should be accepted or rejected at the hearing, which would start at 10.30 am.
The apex court’s verdict in September last year had sparked violent protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees against the entry of women and girls between the ages of 10 and 50 years on grounds that women of reproductive age should not be allowed into the temple dedicated to the celibate god.
On November 13 last year, the apex court had agreed to hear in open court in January this year the pleas seeking review of its verdict, but had refused to stay the judgment.
However, on January 22, the top court had said it may not start hearing the pleas, seeking review of Sabarimala verdict till January 30 as one of the judges of the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was on medical leave. Justice Malhotra, the lone woman judge in the bench, had delivered the dissenting judgment in the case last year.
The two women, who had eventually managed to enter the temple in January and have since been threatened and even allegedly attacked, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking to intervene as parties in support of its last September's historic judgment. Two other women have also filed similar petitions.
Reshma CV, Shanila, Bindu A and Kanakadurga, hailing from Kerala, have filed applications seeking to be heard as intervenors. They are supporting the verdict.
Of the four, Bindu and Kanakadurga, aged 44 and 42, were the first to have stepped into the hallowed precincts after the top court lifted the ban. The other two applicants -- 33-year-old Reshma and 29-year-old Shanila, had twice attempted to enter the temple, first on January 15 and again on January 19. However, they were heckled and prevented by some self-proclaimed devotees after which they had to discontinue.
"There are thousands of women waiting for Darshan at Sabarimala and are awaiting the final outcome of the review petitions, when this court would be pleased to hear and finally decide. The applicants may be permitted to intervene and make their submissions before this court when the Review Petitions are heard by this court, in order to oppose the Reviews," said Reshma and Shanila in their application.
Bindu and Kanakadurga, in their application said, "The judgment of this court on September 28, 2018, upheld the dignity, liberty and equality of women of all ages and sent a strong message to the society against menstrual taboo. Proposed intervenors pray that they may also be heard to oppose the review, in case this court is inclined to review the judgment. It is in the interest of justice that the Proposed Intervenors are heard".
On Monday, the CPI(M)-led Kerala Government had retracted from its earlier statement in Supreme Court that 51 women of menstrual age had entered the Ayyappa temple, and said it had proof to show only two women actually entered the shrine.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s determination to facilitate women’s entry into the temple triggered a political war, but he has maintained he is only following the SC directions.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
-
03 Feb, 2019 | Nepal in UAE NEP vs UAE 104/810.0 overs 90/810.0 oversNepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
-
03 Feb, 2019 | Pakistan in South Africa SA vs PAK 188/320.0 overs 181/720.0 oversSouth Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
-
03 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 252/1049.5 overs 217/1044.1 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 35 runs
-
01 Feb, 2019 | Nepal in UAE UAE vs NEP 107/1019.2 overs 111/619.3 oversNepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
-
01 Feb, 2019 | Pakistan in South Africa SA vs PAK 192/620.0 overs 186/920.0 oversSouth Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs