Sabarimala Hearing LIVE: SC Reserves Judgment on Review Petitions, Devaswom Board Backs Women Entry

Travancore Devaswom Board's former president Prayar Gopalakrishnan accused the board of acting at the behest of political parties. "When I was TDB president, there was no politics in official work. But present Devaswom Board is acting as per the instruction of political parties or their govt. Devaswom Board has repeated their U-turn style," Gopalakrishnan said.
The apex court was seized of as many as 64 petitions including review plea. Kerala government, TDB and two women who had entered the shrine opposed the review petitions, including those filed by Nair Service Society. Earlier in the day, TDB, which manages the shrine, told the apex court that they support entry of women of all age groups into the shrine.
Rakesh Dwivedi, counsel of Travancore Devaswom Board has termed the board's stand on women's entry in Sabaraimala as a 'conscious decision to support &respect the judgment of SC and implement it. The board thinks that is a right judgment in right direction & it grants equality to women in the matters of worship.
Kanaka Durga faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Sabarimala hill shrine and was forced to take refuge at a shelter.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard submissions on behalf of parties including the Kerala government, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Nair Service Society and others and said that it would pronounce its order as to whether to review the judgment or not. The apex court was seized of as many as 64 petitions including review plea. Kerala government, TDB and two women who had entered the shrine opposed the review petitions, including those filed by Nair Service Society.
Appearing for Kanaka Durga and Bindu, Indira Jaising says in Supreme Court that all Gods accept all human beings. "Gods don't discriminate on basis of gender, biological conditions. If my conscience asks me, I will, every woman, will go to Sabarimala. If a woman is a person in the eyes of the law, she has a right to go if her conscience allows so," Jaising adds.
Justice Indu Malhotra specifically asked Devaswom Board's counsel Rakesh Dwivedi if that was the stand of the Board. "Is there a change in the stand of the Board from what it argued when writ petitions were decided?" she questioned. Dwivedi replied, "Yes, Board has now decided to respect the judgment and has also filed an application in this regard."
Travancore Devaswom Board Changes Stand on Sabarimala Row | In a massive U-turn, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages Sabarimala shrine, has changed its stand on entry of women of menstrual age into Lord Ayyappa temple. The board tells Supreme Court that women of all age groups should be allowed to pray there.
The CPI(M)-led LDF government had earlier submitted an affidavit in the top court, claiming that 51 women of menstrual age had entered the hill shrine during the annual pilgrimage season.
Kerala government argues that disruption in social peace can't be a ground to let a constitutional wrong persist.
Kanaka Durga faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Sabarimala hill shrine and was forced to take refuge at a shelter.
"Essential practice of an individual temple will not amount to essential practice of the religion for the purpose of constitutional test. That social peace has been destroyed is not a ground for reviewing the judgment. Constitutional invalidity cannot be permitted to go on," says Jaideep Gupta for Kerala Government.
Kerala government's counsel Jaideep Gupta says that exclusion of women is "not essential to Hindu religion". "Essential practice of religion and essential practice of a temple cannot be confused. The Court found that the practice was not an essential practice of Hindus. Essential practise of an individual temple will not amount to essential practise of the religion for the purpose of constitutional test," he says.
Delhi-based advocate J Sai Deepak says that when it comes to essential religious practice, Supreme Court should accept the word of the community. After review petitioners conclude arguments, CJI asks other petitioners to give written submissions. CJI also asks respondents to conclude within 90 minute.
Supreme Court advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan says that the Supreme Court struck down the Rule without hearing other Devaswom Boards. "The Rule is applicable to all temples in Kerala. There are several other temples in India with gender based restrictions. They will be affected by the judgment. But they were not heard," he adds.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says that the apex court will hear two more lawyers from the side of petitioners, indicating that the proceedings could wrap up shortly. Parasaran resumes argument, says, "The majority held Ayyappa devotees not be a religious denomination on ground that persons from other faiths also visited Sabarimala. Merely because people from other religions worshipped Ayyappa, it cannot be held that they do not form a religious denomination."
As the Supreme Court began hearing pleas on Sabarimala issue, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for former Travancore Devaswom Board chairman, said that common principles of rationality and irrationality can't apply to religious practices. "Religion can't be looked at like a science museum. We can't apply constitutional morality in matters of religion as a blanket rule," he added.
"In Hinduism gods are worshipped in various forms and manifestations. In Sabarimala, the deity is worshipped in this particular manner. Here, the exclusion is not based on caste, but purely based on nature of the deity. So, Article 17 (untouchability) has no application," says Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
"The practice is based on the character of the deity. Only this temple has the deity with the concept of naisthika brahmanchari," Singhvi says.
After Parasaran, Senior Counsel V Giri, appearing for Chief Priest (Thanthri) of Sabarimala temple, begins his argument. He says, "The restriction is based on the character of the deity. The Lord has the character of a permanent celibate. Permanent celibate character erodes in case women are permitted entry. Religious right of a devotee under Article 25 (freedom to practice religion) has to be exercised in consonance with the character of the deity."
While Article 17 deals with untouchability, 15 relates to discrimination and Article 25 deals with freedom to practice religion.
Parasaran says that Sabarimala issue is not a bilateral dispute. "Its consequences will fall on other religions too. Untouchability will apply only if someone is treated less than a human being," he says. On this, Justice Nariman asks, "What if they keep out a scheduled caste woman?What happens to the feeling of that woman?"
Police personnel assist devotees to climb up the 18 sacred steps of the Lord Ayyappa temple for offering prayers, on the 2nd day of Malayalam month of 'Vrischikom,' in Sabarimala, on Sunday. (PTI)
The apex court was hearing on pleas seeking review of its verdict which had allowed women of all ages entry into Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for Nair Service Society, opened the arguments before a five-judge bench and sought setting aside of the verdict. The review petitions are being heard by a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. There are 64 cases being heard in total, out of which some are review petitions and some transfer petitions.
On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the shrine, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination. The verdict had led to massive protests in Kerala and triggered a political slugfest between the ruling CPI(M), the BJP and the Congress.
On November 13 last year, the apex court had agreed to hear in open court in January this year the pleas seeking review of its verdict, but had refused to stay the judgment. However, on January 22, the top court had said it may not start hearing the pleas, seeking review of Sabarimala verdict till January 30 as one of the judges of the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was on medical leave. Justice Malhotra, the lone woman judge in the bench, had delivered the dissenting judgment in the case last year.
The two women, who had eventually managed to enter the temple in January and have since been threatened and even allegedly attacked, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking to intervene as parties in support of its last September's historic judgment. Two other women have also filed similar petitions. Reshma CV, Shanila, Bindu A and Kanakadurga, hailing from Kerala, have filed applications seeking to be heard as intervenors. They are supporting the verdict.
Of the four, Bindu and Kanakadurga, aged 44 and 42, were the first to have stepped into the hallowed precincts after the top court lifted the ban. The other two applicants -- 33-year-old Reshma and 29-year-old Shanila, had twice attempted to enter the temple, first on January 15 and again on January 19. However, they were heckled and prevented by some self-proclaimed devotees after which they had to discontinue.
"There are thousands of women waiting for Darshan at Sabarimala and are awaiting the final outcome of the review petitions, when this court would be pleased to hear and finally decide. The applicants may be permitted to intervene and make their submissions before this court when the Review Petitions are heard by this court, in order to oppose the Reviews," said Reshma and Shanila in their application.
Bindu and Kanakadurga, in their application said, "The judgment of this court on September 28, 2018, upheld the dignity, liberty and equality of women of all ages and sent a strong message to the society against menstrual taboo. Proposed intervenors pray that they may also be heard to oppose the review, in case this court is inclined to review the judgment. It is in the interest of justice that the Proposed Intervenors are heard".
On Monday, the CPI(M)-led Kerala Government had retracted from its earlier statement in Supreme Court that 51 women of menstrual age had entered the Ayyappa temple, and said it had proof to show only two women actually entered the shrine.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s determination to facilitate women’s entry into the temple triggered a political war, but he has maintained he is only following the SC directions.
