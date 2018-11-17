Sabarimala LIVE: BJP Backs Kerala Shutdown Call; Rahul Easwar Aborts Temple Trip Fearing Arrest

Event Highlights Pilgrimage Begins Amid Tight Security

Desai Turns Back

Hartal After Sasikala's Arrest



Nov 17, 2018 9:08 am (IST) Sabarimala Live: Annual Pilgrim Season Begins Amid Tight Security | The Sree Dharmasastha Temple in Sabarimala opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season amid tight police security on Friday evening. Pilgrims amass the premises despite strict police restrictions. This is the first annual pilgrim season after the September 28 Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to visit the temple.The sanctum sanctorum was opened at 5pm, in the presence of chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru and Travancore Devaswom Board officials. The installation of new chief priests of the main temple and Malikapuram temple, VN Vasudevan Namboothiri and MN Narayanan Namboothiri, respectively, were held later in the day Protesters oppose the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple. (File Image: AP)



Sabarimala shrine reopened for the third time on Friday after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to offer prayers there. However, the state has been rocked by protest since then.



According to reports, there is a heavy rush at the shrine despite police restrictions. An official said that 700 people have been taken into preventive detention by the police over the last week. Hindu Aikya Vedi president K P Sasikala was also taken into custody on Saturday morning while she was on her way to Sabarimala shrine in traditional attire.



A source said that Sasikala was suspected to be "involved in a conspiracy to create trouble at Sannidhanam".



Meanwhile, after a over 14-hour stand-off, activist Trupti Desai reached Mumbai on Saturday and was escorted out of the airport by police and CISF personnel amid agitation by protesters.



Desai had to abort her attempt to proceed to Sabarimala as she was prevented from leaving the airport in Kochi by devotees and others opposing entry of menstrual age women into the Lord Ayyappa shrine.



Desai, who arrived in the early hours of Friday with young six women colleagues, announced at night that she would return as police informed her that there would be law and order problem if she visited the shrine, but vowed to come back to Kerala soon to have darshan of Lord Ayyappa.



"We were stopped at the airport. If they wanted to oppose us, they should have protested in Nilakkal but they knew that if we reached Nilakkal, we would advance to Pamba and return after darshan. So they were scared and stopped us at airport," Desai was quoted as saying by ANI in Mumbai.