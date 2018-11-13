Sabarimala LIVE: SC Agrees to Hear Review Petitions on Jan 22, No Stay on Order Allowing Women Entry

Sabarimala: 'No Devotee, Media Person Should be Blocked from Visiting Temple' | The Kerala High Court had earlier in November said that devotees and media personnel should not be blocked from visiting the Sabarimala temple and the government should not interfere in the day-to-day activities of the shrine. The court’s remarks came on the day when the Lord Ayyappa shrine was scheduled to re-open for a special ‘puja’. Frenzied protests had rocked the temple last month and around a dozen women in the age group of 10-50 were prevented from reaching the shrine as protesting devotees sought to “protect” their customs and beliefs.The situation led to a pitched battle between police and the agitators as thousands took to the streets against the decision of the LDF government to implement the court orders. Taking note of the violent protests, the court said a department-level inquiry must be ordered to check the role of policemen who had damaged devotees’ vehicles.

Earlier in the day, the Special Commissioner’s report in Kerala high court stated that several persons had assembled at Sabarimala on November 5 to prevent entry of women. A woman devotee, who was aged above 50 years, was subjected to harassment and intimidation when she attempted to visit temple. She could visit temple only with police assistance. The report also stated that persons happened to ascend the holy 18 steps without the customary “irumudi kettu” in the midst of commotion, leading to breach of temple customs. “Irumudi Ketti” is a travel pouch containing pooja articles and a person can ascend the holy steps only by carrying it on head. The Report recommended that political parties and religious outfits should be directed to withdraw from staging protests in Sabarimala. The Report also highlighted the grievances of devotees regarding lack of adequate facilities and police arrangements.

"It is a judgment welcomed by hypocrites who were aspiring for media headlines. On the merits of the case, as well, the said judgment is absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse." Besides the association, several other petitions, including one by the Nair Service Society (NSS), have been filed against the apex court verdict. The NSS had said in the plea that as the deity is a 'Naistika Brahmachari', females below the age of 10 and after the age of 50 years are eligible to worship him and there is no practice of excluding worship by females.

The Kerala High Court, meanwhile, on Tuesday took suo moto cognisance of the violence at Sabarimala Temple after the Supreme Court opened the gates of the shrine to women of all age groups. It has also sought an explanation from the Travancore Devaswom Board.The SC verdict had led to violent protests at the base camps outside the hill shrine as devotees and several Hindu outfits blocked women from entering the temple when it opened for six days in October.As the hearings began, a lawyer sought to file a fresh affidavit by a ‘tantri’, asking for open court hearing. Reacting to the same, the CJI said: “You are being unfair to us. Beyond that, we don't want to say anything.”At least 12 women in the 10-50 age group had made a failed attempt to trek the hills and had to return following the protests. Even women over the age of 50 were stopped at Sabarimala and were only allowed to pass through after showing proof of their age.The BJP and the Congress both blamed the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala for implementing the verdict in a “hurry” and are taking out protest rallies through the state to protect the “traditions and customs” of the temple. However, the Left government has reiterated that the administration is committed to implementing the court’s September 28 order, but blamed political rivals for politicising the issue.A review plea by the Nair Service Society (NSS), one of the petitioners, said "without holding that the questions raised related to matters of religion which are not within judicially manageable standards, the majority decision in substance has the effect of holding that the character of the deity can be altered based on individual faith and belief, in violation of the tenets of a particular religion and or religious sect". The petitioners have also alleged that the verdict has "legal errors" and the assumption of the temple practice being based on notions of menstrual impurity is "factually erroneous".